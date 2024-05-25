SIFC apex committee's key session today, KP CM included after Governor's nod

ISLAMABAD – A key meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) apex committee is scheduled for today in capital city Islamabad.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to the meeting after KP’s governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, intervened.
Originally, Gandapur was not included in the prime minister's invitations to all other chief ministers. Barrister Saif also confirmed that the chief minister has received an invitation.
Governor Kundi, a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, is attempting to act as a neutral mediator between the PMLN-led government and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.
The meeting is expected to discuss investment commitments from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has allocated $10 billion for investment in Pakistan, while Saudi Arabia has pledged $5 billion for immediate investment, which may be directed towards the Reko Diq gold and copper mines project.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
