SIFC apex committee's key session today, KP CM included after Governor's nod

ISLAMABAD – A key meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) apex committee is scheduled for today in capital city Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to the meeting after KP’s governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, intervened.

Originally, Gandapur was not included in the prime minister's invitations to all other chief ministers. Barrister Saif also confirmed that the chief minister has received an invitation.

Governor Kundi, a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, is attempting to act as a neutral mediator between the PMLN-led government and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

The meeting is expected to discuss investment commitments from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has allocated $10 billion for investment in Pakistan, while Saudi Arabia has pledged $5 billion for immediate investment, which may be directed towards the Reko Diq gold and copper mines project.



