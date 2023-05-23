Search

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

Web Desk 11:34 AM | 23 May, 2023
USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.

The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.

