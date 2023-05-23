Pakistani cricketer Ihsanullah ties the knot

Adding his name to the young gentlemen of the Pakistani Cricket team who decided it is best to settle down and marry, fast pacer Ihsanullah Khan, became the latest star to tie the knot. Despite being 20 years old and one of the most recent players, Ihsanullah Khan announced his Nikkah.
Videos of Khan’s private Nikkah ceremony have been circulating on the internet, with a positive response from social media users.
Khan is one of the most promising rising stars “who possesses a talent hat is visible to all.”
View this post on Instagram
Nicknamed the Matta Express, he is one of the fastest bowlers in the current Pakistan cricket team. In December 2022, Ihsanullah, alongside batsmen Saim Ayub and Haseebullah Khan, was one of the three youngsters selected in the national squad for the second T20 match against New Zealand.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.