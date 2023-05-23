Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani cricketer Ihsanullah ties the knot

Noor Fatima 11:36 AM | 23 May, 2023
Pakistani cricketer Ihsanullah ties the knot
Source: Ihsan Ullah Khan (Instagram)

Adding his name to the young gentlemen of the Pakistani Cricket team who decided it is best to settle down and marry, fast pacer Ihsanullah Khan, became the latest star to tie the knot. Despite being 20 years old and one of the most recent players, Ihsanullah Khan announced his Nikkah. 

Videos of Khan’s private Nikkah ceremony have been circulating on the internet, with a positive response from social media users.

Khan is one of the most promising rising stars “who possesses a talent hat is visible to all.”

Nicknamed the Matta Express, he is one of the fastest bowlers in the current Pakistan cricket team. In December 2022, Ihsanullah, alongside batsmen Saim Ayub and Haseebullah Khan, was one of the three youngsters selected in the national squad for the second T20 match against New Zealand. 

Here’s how Pakistani cricketers wished Haris Rauf-Muzna Malik on their wedding

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'In Flames': Pakistani film makes it to Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

08:40 PM | 19 May, 2023

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal turns 30

10:11 PM | 18 May, 2023

WATCH — Oscar-winner actress aces Pakistani saree

06:23 PM | 16 May, 2023

Pakistani actress and Delhi Police engage in argument on Twitter

07:51 PM | 13 May, 2023

Pakistani celebrities express outrage over Imran Khan's arrest

06:59 PM | 9 May, 2023

Senior Pakistani actor Shabbir Rana passes away in Karachi

11:23 AM | 7 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Finance ministry suggests 20% increase in salaries of government ...

01:49 PM | 23 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd May 2023 

09:03 AM | 23 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.

The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: