Pakistani cricketer Ihsanullah ties the knot

Adding his name to the young gentlemen of the Pakistani Cricket team who decided it is best to settle down and marry, fast pacer Ihsanullah Khan, became the latest star to tie the knot. Despite being 20 years old and one of the most recent players, Ihsanullah Khan announced his Nikkah.

Videos of Khan’s private Nikkah ceremony have been circulating on the internet, with a positive response from social media users.

Khan is one of the most promising rising stars “who possesses a talent hat is visible to all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All About Pakistan (@all.about.pakistan)

Nicknamed the Matta Express, he is one of the fastest bowlers in the current Pakistan cricket team. In December 2022, Ihsanullah, alongside batsmen Saim Ayub and Haseebullah Khan, was one of the three youngsters selected in the national squad for the second T20 match against New Zealand.