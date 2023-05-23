Azaan Sami Khan turns 29

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani music composer, producer, and actor, Azaan Sami Khan, on his 29th birthday. The son of renowned singer, Adnan Sami, and actress, Zeba Bakhtiar, Khan is a vocal powerhouse and an epitome of multi-faceted talents. With his illustrious career in acting and music, the Maahiya singer has amassed a huge fan following across social media platforms.
Enjoying hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, the star keeps the internet updated about his professional and personal life. Often sharing his latest projects and throwback photos, the actor Ishq e Laa star took to the photo-sharing app and posted candid pictures from his birthday.
"29 going on 5. Thank you so much for the wishes and love," the singer-actor captioned the carousel of pictures.
Social media users including many of the entertainment fraternity congratulated Khan on his big day.
On the work front, Khan's recent tracks include Ik Lamha, Tere Bin, Ibadat, Kuch Ankahi, Tere Bin Jiya Tu Kia Jiya, Dildara, TU, and Main Tera.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
