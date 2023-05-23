Search

Azaan Sami Khan turns 29

Noor Fatima 12:31 PM | 23 May, 2023
Source: Azaan Sami Khan (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani music composer, producer, and actor, Azaan Sami Khan, on his 29th birthday. The son of renowned singer, Adnan Sami, and actress, Zeba Bakhtiar, Khan is a vocal powerhouse and an epitome of multi-faceted talents. With his illustrious career in acting and music, the Maahiya singer has amassed a huge fan following across social media platforms.

Enjoying hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, the star keeps the internet updated about his professional and personal life. Often sharing his latest projects and throwback photos, the actor Ishq e Laa star took to the photo-sharing app and posted candid pictures from his birthday.

"29 going on 5. Thank you so much for the wishes and love," the singer-actor captioned the carousel of pictures.

Social media users including many of the entertainment fraternity congratulated Khan on his big day.    

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Azaan Sami Khan (@azaanskhn)

On the work front, Khan's recent tracks include Ik Lamha, Tere Bin, Ibadat, Kuch Ankahi, Tere Bin Jiya Tu Kia Jiya, Dildara, TU, and Main Tera.

Azaan Sami Khan reveals perks of being a star kid

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

