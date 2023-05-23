Search

World

Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly after China, Pakistan's opposition

Web Desk 12:47 PM | 23 May, 2023
Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly after China, Pakistan's opposition
Source: WHO

GENEVA - Taiwan's bid to be invited to the World Health Organization's annual assembly was unsuccessful on Monday despite the island's claims that support was growing for its participation.

Taiwan was not invited to the event in Geneva which occurs on May 21 to 30. Taiwan's membership was strongly opposed by China and Pakistan, while it was supported by Eswatini and the Marshall Islands.

Taiwan criticised the WHO decision, claiming Beijing had no right to speak for the island and that it was "contemptible" of China to prevent Taiwan from joining international organisations.

According to Taiwan's foreign ministry, "Only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent Taiwan's 23 million citizens in the WHO and other international organisations and protect the Taiwanese people's health and human rights."

China praised the decision

The Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement saying, "This fully demonstrates that the one-China principle is the aspiration of the people and the trend of the times in the international community and cannot be challenged in any way."

According to the ministry, approximately 100 nations made statements and sent special letters to the WHO prior to the conference's start expressing their support for the one-China principle and opposition to Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

‘Iron brothers’ Pakistan, China celebrate 72nd anniversary of diplomatic ties

10:34 AM | 22 May, 2023

In letter to PM Trudeau, Canadian lawmakers highlight human rights crisis in Pakistan

09:42 AM | 20 May, 2023

Onus on Pakistan as India wants ‘normal relations’ with its neighbors: Modi

09:19 AM | 20 May, 2023

China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

08:12 PM | 19 May, 2023

China slaps comedy studio with $2 million fine for mocking military

02:15 PM | 18 May, 2023

US lawmakers approach Blinken to exert pressure on Pakistan amid human rights violations

10:32 AM | 18 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Finance ministry suggests 20% increase in salaries of government ...

01:49 PM | 23 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd May 2023 

09:03 AM | 23 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.

The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: