Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly after China, Pakistan's opposition

GENEVA - Taiwan's bid to be invited to the World Health Organization's annual assembly was unsuccessful on Monday despite the island's claims that support was growing for its participation.

Taiwan was not invited to the event in Geneva which occurs on May 21 to 30. Taiwan's membership was strongly opposed by China and Pakistan, while it was supported by Eswatini and the Marshall Islands.

Taiwan criticised the WHO decision, claiming Beijing had no right to speak for the island and that it was "contemptible" of China to prevent Taiwan from joining international organisations.

According to Taiwan's foreign ministry, "Only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent Taiwan's 23 million citizens in the WHO and other international organisations and protect the Taiwanese people's health and human rights."

China praised the decision

The Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement saying, "This fully demonstrates that the one-China principle is the aspiration of the people and the trend of the times in the international community and cannot be challenged in any way."

According to the ministry, approximately 100 nations made statements and sent special letters to the WHO prior to the conference's start expressing their support for the one-China principle and opposition to Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly.