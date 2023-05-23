Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly after China, Pakistan's opposition

GENEVA - Taiwan's bid to be invited to the World Health Organization's annual assembly was unsuccessful on Monday despite the island's claims that support was growing for its participation.
Taiwan was not invited to the event in Geneva which occurs on May 21 to 30. Taiwan's membership was strongly opposed by China and Pakistan, while it was supported by Eswatini and the Marshall Islands.
Taiwan criticised the WHO decision, claiming Beijing had no right to speak for the island and that it was "contemptible" of China to prevent Taiwan from joining international organisations.
According to Taiwan's foreign ministry, "Only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent Taiwan's 23 million citizens in the WHO and other international organisations and protect the Taiwanese people's health and human rights."
China praised the decision
The Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement saying, "This fully demonstrates that the one-China principle is the aspiration of the people and the trend of the times in the international community and cannot be challenged in any way."
According to the ministry, approximately 100 nations made statements and sent special letters to the WHO prior to the conference's start expressing their support for the one-China principle and opposition to Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
