NAB chief vows to make bureau apolitical to avoid undue controversies 

RAWALPINDI – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmed has expressed resolve to keep the anti-graft watchdog apolitical and work as per the law to avoid undue controversies.
The NAB chief made the remarks while addressing a ceremony regarding the distribution of compensation cheques among victims of various scams at the Rawalpindi office. He admitted that the bureau had been needlessly involved in controversies in the past that damaged its reputation.
Vowing to restore the image of NAB, he expressed concerns over downward trend in international rankings due to corruption. He called for collaborative efforts to eliminate the corruption.
Nazir Ahmed also appreciated the victims of scams for waiting with patience for the recovery of their looted money, adding that efforts would be made to wrap up the cases in the shortest time period in order to facilitate the people.
He also asked the NAB officials to discourage favouritism while investigating the cases. He also urged them to strictly follow the principles of fairness and impartiality.
Responding to a question, the NAB chief assured that he will take steps to improve the working environment for employees, particularly female staff. He vowed to implement the rotation policy in letter and spirit.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
