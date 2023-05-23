NAB chief vows to make bureau apolitical to avoid undue controversies 

RAWALPINDI – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmed has expressed resolve to keep the anti-graft watchdog apolitical and work as per the law to avoid undue controversies.

The NAB chief made the remarks while addressing a ceremony regarding the distribution of compensation cheques among victims of various scams at the Rawalpindi office. He admitted that the bureau had been needlessly involved in controversies in the past that damaged its reputation.

Vowing to restore the image of NAB, he expressed concerns over downward trend in international rankings due to corruption. He called for collaborative efforts to eliminate the corruption.

Nazir Ahmed also appreciated the victims of scams for waiting with patience for the recovery of their looted money, adding that efforts would be made to wrap up the cases in the shortest time period in order to facilitate the people.

He also asked the NAB officials to discourage favouritism while investigating the cases. He also urged them to strictly follow the principles of fairness and impartiality.

Responding to a question, the NAB chief assured that he will take steps to improve the working environment for employees, particularly female staff. He vowed to implement the rotation policy in letter and spirit.