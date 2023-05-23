Search

Pakistan

LIVE: Imran Khan appears before NAB to join probe in £190m settlement case

01:09 PM | 23 May, 2023
LIVE: Imran Khan appears before NAB to join probe in £190m settlement case
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reached the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi office to join investigation in the £190 million settlement case. 

The officials of the anti-graft watchdog will inquire him about his correspondence with the British National Crime Agency and sought the records regarding freezing orders for £190 million.

The defiant politician reached the NAB office along with his wife Bushra Bibi and a legal team comprising Salman Safdar, Khawaja Haris, Intezar Panjotha, and others.

Earlier in the day, the former premier, his wife Bushra Bibi arrived at Judicial Complex Islamabad and appeared before the accountability court where Judge Muhammad Bashir heard their plea.

After the arguments, the court granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case till May 31, and directed her to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

Ever since his ouster from the PM’s office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022, the PTI chief has been booked in various cases related to terrorism, sedition and corruption. He was arrested by the NAB on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Islamabad. His arrest sparked violent countrywide protests, with angry mobs attacking military installations and setting ablaze government buildings.

More to follow…

