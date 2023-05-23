LIVE: Imran Khan appears before NAB to join probe in £190m settlement case

RAWALPINDI – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reached the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi office to join investigation in the £190 million settlement case.
The officials of the anti-graft watchdog will inquire him about his correspondence with the British National Crime Agency and sought the records regarding freezing orders for £190 million.
The defiant politician reached the NAB office along with his wife Bushra Bibi and a legal team comprising Salman Safdar, Khawaja Haris, Intezar Panjotha, and others.
Earlier in the day, the former premier, his wife Bushra Bibi arrived at Judicial Complex Islamabad and appeared before the accountability court where Judge Muhammad Bashir heard their plea.
After the arguments, the court granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case till May 31, and directed her to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000.
Ever since his ouster from the PM’s office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022, the PTI chief has been booked in various cases related to terrorism, sedition and corruption. He was arrested by the NAB on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Islamabad. His arrest sparked violent countrywide protests, with angry mobs attacking military installations and setting ablaze government buildings.
More to follow…
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.