PTI leaders being forced to quit party at ‘gunpoint’, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court has granted an extension of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in eight terrorism-related cases until June 8.

During the hearing of Imran Khan’s bail petition, ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas presided over the proceedings.

Outside the court, in an informal conversation with the media, Imran Khan alleged that party leaders were being coerced into leaving the party at gun point rather than doing so voluntarily.

He further claimed, “They are being compelled to resign from the party under threat of violence.”

Imran expressed concern for his party workers and women, stating that the PDM’s support base was dwindling.

“I am disturbed by the treatment of our workers and women,” he added.

The judge clarified that the statement had been recorded in only one case. Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, stated that his client had submitted a written statement.

The lawyer also explained that their intention was not to evade the cases, citing that the Lahore ATC had granted them time as they were cooperating with the investigation there.

Furthermore, the lawyer clarified that his client’s cases were scheduled to be heard before the IHC on June 8, emphasizing that the accusations were limited to matters of personal choice.

The special prosecutor pointed out that Imran Khan had not appeared on April 6 and 18, and mentioned that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had been formed for four cases, but the PTI chief had not participated in the investigation.

The court directed the special prosecutor to ensure that the suspect joins the proceedings, as requested by the high court.