Shireen Mazari arrested again shortly after released by Gujrat court

GUJRAT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari was again arrested moments after a court in Gujrat ordered her release in case related to inciting violence.

The 72-year-old politician was produced before a judiciary magistrate by police in the case. During the hearing, her lawyer argued that his client did not participated in any protest, adding that the police also lacked evidence.

After hearing arguments, the judge ordered the police to release Mazari. However, as the senior politician came out of the courtroom, she was taken away by a “Vigo” vehicle, marking her arrest for the fifth time.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench declared the PTI leader’s arrest illegal as it issued orders for her release.

As she was released from the Adiala jail, Shireen Mazari was arrested for the fourth time by the Punjab police in a case registered in Kharian.

Mazari, 57, was arrested for the third time last week while the former ruling party claimed that police have abducted the party leader in a clear violation of the Islamabad High Court order.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned the rearrest of Shireen Mazari, saying: “This regime is sinking to new lows. Her health is fragile and subjecting her to this ordeal by rearresting her despite courts giving her bail is simply trying to break her spirit”.