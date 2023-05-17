Search

Pakistan

Shireen Mazari arrested again as police continue crackdown on PTI leaders

Web Desk 10:15 PM | 17 May, 2023
As the police crackdown on PTI leaders continues, the opposition party claimed on Wednesday that police have “abducted” party leader Shireen Mazari again.

According to the PTI, the police have arrested Mazari “in a clear violation” of the Islamabad High Court order “prohibiting her arrest until a hearing tomorrow”.

“There’s no respect for courts anymore by this regime,” the PTI said in a tweet.

MazariPTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested once again, her daughter Imaan Hazir-Mazari has said.

Earlier, Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali were granted blanket relief by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), barring the authorities from arresting them.

Shireen Mazari arrested again as police continue crackdown on PTI ...

