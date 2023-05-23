Search

Lifestyle

Squid Game Season 2 to stream on Netflix this year

Web Desk 04:22 PM | 23 May, 2023
Squid Game Season 2 to stream on Netflix this year
Source: Squid Game (Instagram)

The highly-anticipated dystopian drama Squid Game is all set to be streamed this year on Netflix. The streaming platform announced a sequel to the Korean drama which will be available this fall.

For the unversed, Squid Game is a Netflix series that revolves around financially strained people looking to find a solution for their crisis when they are invited to play survival games, disguised as children's play, and win multi-millions.

In this latest season, 456 contestants will reportedly compete in a series of challenges to secure a hefty amount of $4.56 million.

Since the first season of Squid Game ended with most of the cast dying except for Seong Gi-hun, Hwang Jun-ho, and Hwang In-ho, the returning cast members may be limited to Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-Joon, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo as per media outlets.

While the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, Netflix confirmed that season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge will hit screens in November. 

Man sentenced to death for smuggling Netflix’s Squid Game into North Korea

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Why isn't Ali Zafar celebrating his birthday this year?

04:45 PM | 21 May, 2023

VELO Sound Station Season 2 Drops First Song and it is totally RAD!

09:07 PM | 8 May, 2023

Spotify, VELO SoundStation Season 2 have joined forces to amplify Pakistan's latest beloved soundtracks

09:09 PM | 5 May, 2023

Turkish singer sentenced to one year in jail over joke about religious schools

11:36 PM | 5 May, 2023

Get ready for an Electrifying music experience: VELO Sound Station Drops an Exciting Promo for Season 2!

08:58 PM | 3 May, 2023

Ayesha Omar to take 10-year break from acting after marriage

09:33 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10% FED on juices industry to derail sectors’ growth with 45% dip

08:30 PM | 23 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd May 2023 

09:03 AM | 23 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.

The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: