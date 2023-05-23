Squid Game Season 2 to stream on Netflix this year

The highly-anticipated dystopian drama Squid Game is all set to be streamed this year on Netflix. The streaming platform announced a sequel to the Korean drama which will be available this fall.
For the unversed, Squid Game is a Netflix series that revolves around financially strained people looking to find a solution for their crisis when they are invited to play survival games, disguised as children's play, and win multi-millions.
In this latest season, 456 contestants will reportedly compete in a series of challenges to secure a hefty amount of $4.56 million.
Since the first season of Squid Game ended with most of the cast dying except for Seong Gi-hun, Hwang Jun-ho, and Hwang In-ho, the returning cast members may be limited to Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-Joon, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo as per media outlets.
While the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, Netflix confirmed that season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge will hit screens in November.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
