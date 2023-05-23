Squid Game Season 2 to stream on Netflix this year

The highly-anticipated dystopian drama Squid Game is all set to be streamed this year on Netflix. The streaming platform announced a sequel to the Korean drama which will be available this fall.

For the unversed, Squid Game is a Netflix series that revolves around financially strained people looking to find a solution for their crisis when they are invited to play survival games, disguised as children's play, and win multi-millions.

In this latest season, 456 contestants will reportedly compete in a series of challenges to secure a hefty amount of $4.56 million.

Since the first season of Squid Game ended with most of the cast dying except for Seong Gi-hun, Hwang Jun-ho, and Hwang In-ho, the returning cast members may be limited to Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-Joon, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo as per media outlets.

While the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, Netflix confirmed that season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge will hit screens in November.