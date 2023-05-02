Asim Azhar announces first global collab with Norwegian singer

Asim Azhar has cemented himself among the promising singers in the music industry. The 26-year-old has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and rock music.

Currently touring the United States and the United Kingdom, Azhar has now added an international collaboration to his growing list of achievements. He will be lending his vocals to Norwegian singer and songwriter Astrid S for her upcoming version of 'Darkest Hour'.

For Azhar, this marks his first collaboration with an artist outside Pakistan. The exciting news was announced by Astrid S on her Instagram, where she expressed her enthusiasm for the project.

She shared a snippet of the song, which features Azhar's impressive vocal range in both Urdu and English with the caption "I’m exploding with excitement!!! @asimazhar is joining me on Darkest Hour for his first global collab!!! His voice is just ???????????? Also, I’m going to India for the first time in a few weeks to hopefully meet as many of you as possible wiiiii ???????????????? "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astrid S (@astridsofficial)

The Habibi crooner also confirmed that the song will be released very soon via Instagram story.

On the work front, Azhar has a diverse range of other successful songs under his belt including Dard, Mahi Aaja, Ehd e Wafa OST, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya OST, Tasveer OST, Humraah, Sassi, Tum Tum, and Soneya.