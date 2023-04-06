Asim Azhar receives golden button from YouTube

An inspiration for millions of people, Asim Azhar has cemented himself among the promising singers in the music industry with his powerful vocals and soulful voice. He has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and rock music.

The 26-year-old's constant passion for creating good music reflects in his current endeavours.

Recently, he took to Instagram to announce that he has been awarded the Golden Button from YouTube for surpassing one million subscribers.

In his post, the Ghalat Fehmi singer shared pictures from his trip to Portugal this week, including one with Indian singer Badshah and another where his mother, actress Gul Rana, proudly holds the golden YouTube button.

Expressing his gratitude, Asim thanked God in the caption and described the week as the best and most surprising.

This achievement highlights the global appeal of his music, which has garnered praise not only in Pakistan but around the world.

On the work front, He recently released Dard, featuring Dur-e-Fishan, and the song has been a hit so far. Having received 310K+ views on YouTube and a positive response from his fans, Dard's visuals are a treat for lovers of old Lollywood style.

His other songs also include Mahi Aaja, Ehd e Wafa OST, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya OST, Tasveer OST, Humraah, Sassi, Tum Tum, and Soneya.