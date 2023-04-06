Fisherman’s son makes Pakistan proud by winning 7 awards in World Scholars Cup

KARACHI – Amir Hamza Panjari, a 14-year-old from the Kemari neighbourhood of Karachi, brought honour to Pakistan on Thursday by taking home seven international medals at the World Scholar's Cup competition held in Azerbaijan.

The young student excelled in the writing and speaking competitions, taking home four gold and three silver prizes.

Every year, thousands of kids from all around the world take part in the World Scholar's Cup, an international academic team competition.

Amir Hamza's accomplishment was impressive since he competed against pupils from other nations yet still managed to stand out and honour his nation.

The family of Amir Hamza has limited financial means, and Amir Hamza's father is a professional fisherman. Nonetheless, despite the difficulties, Amir Hamza's love of study and diligence allowed him to achieve this great feat.

The accomplishment of Amir Hamza serves as a reminder that young people in Pakistan have a lot of skill and potential, and with the correct opportunities, they may soar to great heights.