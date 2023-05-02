Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz Sharif: reports

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum, the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

According to reports in the media, the nation's top general and spymaster paid PM Sharif a visit at the prime minister's residence.

The meeting also covered topics pertaining to internal and foreign security. The premier was informed on counterterrorism efforts by the nation's intelligence and military personnel.

The military's media wing and Prime Minister House have not yet released any press statements on the high-level meeting, and only mainstream media outlets have covered the news quoting their sources.