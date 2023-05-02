Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz Sharif: reports

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum, the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.
According to reports in the media, the nation's top general and spymaster paid PM Sharif a visit at the prime minister's residence.
The meeting also covered topics pertaining to internal and foreign security. The premier was informed on counterterrorism efforts by the nation's intelligence and military personnel.
The military's media wing and Prime Minister House have not yet released any press statements on the high-level meeting, and only mainstream media outlets have covered the news quoting their sources.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.72
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.65
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
