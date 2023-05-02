Yamaha increases motorcycle prices yet again (Check new rates here)

ISLAMABAD – Yamaha has once again increased the prices of its motorcycles amid continuous depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

The prices of various models of Yamaha motorcycles have been increased up to Rs15,500. The prices of YB-125Z and YB125ZDX witnessed an increase of Rs13,500 and 15,000 and reached Rs356,000 and Rs381,500, respectively.

Similarly, the price of YBR125 was jacked up by Rs15,000 to Rs391,500 while the new price of YBR125G has been fixed at Rs407,000 after an increase of Rs15,500.

The price of Yamaha YBR125G (Matte Grey) has surged by Rs15,500 to Rs410,000.

Last year, the company revised the rates for its motorcycles four times due to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.