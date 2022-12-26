Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs8,000 (Check new rates here)

Pakistani bike manufacturer Yamaha has increased their prices in another surprise for Pakistanis who are facing record inflation.
The new prices will be effective from January 4, 2023. As per the revised prices, the price of the top-selling unit of the automobile giant, YBR-125, has been jacked up to Rs.322,500 with an increase of Rs7,500.
YB-125Z has been increased by 7,500 and the new rate stands at Rs293,500 while price of YB-125Z DX saw an equal hike of Rs7,500.
YBR-125G (Red) will now cost Rs. 336,000 compared to the old rate of Rs. 328,000.
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|YB-125Z
|Rs286,500
|Rs293,500
|Rs7,500
|YB-125Z DX
|Rs307,000
|Rs314,000
|Rs7,500
|YBR-125
|Rs315,000
|Rs322,500
|Rs7,500
|YBR-125G (RED)
|Rs328,000
|Rs336,000
|Rs8,000
With the updated prices, the cheapest variant of one of the favorite bikes would cost around Rs300,000 after registration.
Meanwhile, the sale of two-wheelers witnessed a sharp decrease of 34 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year. Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed that 523,354 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in July-November (2022-23) against the sale of 795,943 units in July- November (2021-22).
Honda sales plunged 22.33 percent during the current year while the sale of Yamaha decreased by over 40 percent.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.25
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|741
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.75
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.84
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
