Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs8,000 (Check new rates here)

Pakistani bike manufacturer Yamaha has increased their prices in another surprise for Pakistanis who are facing record inflation.

The new prices will be effective from January 4, 2023. As per the revised prices, the price of the top-selling unit of the automobile giant, YBR-125, has been jacked up to Rs.322,500 with an increase of Rs7,500.

YB-125Z has been increased by 7,500 and the new rate stands at Rs293,500 while price of YB-125Z DX saw an equal hike of Rs7,500.

YBR-125G (Red) will now cost Rs. 336,000 compared to the old rate of Rs. 328,000.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference YB-125Z Rs286,500 Rs293,500 Rs7,500 YB-125Z DX Rs307,000 Rs314,000 Rs7,500 YBR-125 Rs315,000 Rs322,500 Rs7,500 YBR-125G (RED) Rs328,000 Rs336,000 Rs8,000

With the updated prices, the cheapest variant of one of the favorite bikes would cost around Rs300,000 after registration.

Meanwhile, the sale of two-wheelers witnessed a sharp decrease of 34 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year. Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed that 523,354 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in July-November (2022-23) against the sale of 795,943 units in July- November (2021-22).

Honda sales plunged 22.33 percent during the current year while the sale of Yamaha decreased by over 40 percent.