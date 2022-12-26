Search

Business

Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs8,000 (Check new rates here)

Web Desk 10:28 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs8,000 (Check new rates here)
Source: social media

Pakistani bike manufacturer Yamaha has increased their prices in another surprise for Pakistanis who are facing record inflation.

The new prices will be effective from January 4, 2023. As per the revised prices, the price of the top-selling unit of the automobile giant, YBR-125, has been jacked up to Rs.322,500 with an increase of Rs7,500.

YB-125Z has been increased by 7,500 and the new rate stands at Rs293,500 while price of YB-125Z DX saw an equal hike of Rs7,500.

YBR-125G (Red) will now cost Rs. 336,000 compared to the old rate of Rs. 328,000.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference
YB-125Z Rs286,500 Rs293,500 Rs7,500
YB-125Z DX Rs307,000 Rs314,000 Rs7,500
YBR-125 Rs315,000 Rs322,500 Rs7,500
YBR-125G (RED) Rs328,000 Rs336,000 Rs8,000

With the updated prices, the cheapest variant of one of the favorite bikes would cost around Rs300,000 after registration.

Meanwhile, the sale of two-wheelers witnessed a sharp decrease of 34 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year. Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed that 523,354 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in July-November (2022-23) against the sale of 795,943 units in July- November (2021-22).

Toyota, Suzuki cut car prices by up to Rs1 million (Check updated rates here)

Honda sales plunged 22.33 percent during the current year while the sale of Yamaha decreased by over 40 percent.

Business

Gold price touches new all-time high of Rs178,800 per tola

08:09 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Pakistan decides to shut markets, restaurants at 8pm, wedding halls at 10pm in new energy-saving plan

02:51 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

200 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online

12:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Pakistan Coating Association delegation visits Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to meet new office bearers

12:46 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

Toyota increases car prices by up to Rs7lac (Check new rates here)

11:05 AM | 17 Nov, 2022

1500 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online

10:37 AM | 16 Nov, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Dubai, Airbnb launch remote working hub for remote workers

11:06 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: