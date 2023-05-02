Shehnaaz Gill buys new house, receives congratulations from fans

If you're lucky enough to use Bigg Boss's platform to propel yourself in mainstream media and wrap the entertainment fraternity around your fingers, there are certain things you deserve to reward and spoil yourself for all the effort. Luckily, Shehnaaz Gill has done it all.

Known as Bollywood's latest it girl, Gill has come a long way and deserves all the luxuries of the world. Thankfully, the diva enjoys an illustrious career and a hefty bank balance coming from her commercially successful films.

To spoil herself with whatever she wants, the Daaka star recently bought a huge gift and received congratulatory messages from her diehard fans.

Taking to her Instagram story section, the Sat Shri Akaal England actress shared how her loyal fandom sent her best wishes on buying a new residence for herself.

The Kala Shah Kala star added, "thank you shehnaazians i love u" followed by a heart emoji and showed how she's the true internet queen.

The heartwarming wishes included many of Gill's fans from the USA, UK, Canada, and Punjab, India.

Shehnaaz Gill who recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has bought a new house. The actress shares the congratulatory messages from her fans and well-wishers.????????@ishehnaaz_gill #shehnaazgill #sana #shehnaazgillfans #etimes pic.twitter.com/59QgArZ9BA — ETimes (@etimes) May 2, 2023

Currently basking in the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan, the actress was previously seen in a number of successful projects including Daaka, Honsla Rakh, Fly, Habit, and Moon Rise to name a few.