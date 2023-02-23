Shehnaaz Gill praised for delaying performance during Azaan

The internet has been buzzing with news of Shehnaaz Gill winning the Digital Personality of the Year 2023 award. The Honsla Rakh actress was spotted at the Lokmat event where she received the coveted award. Many tweets and photos capturing the Kala Shah Kala star attending the event have surfaced online.

Gill looked stunning in an elegant black gown with her signature sleeves. She was also seen posing alongside up-and-coming Indian rapper and Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan.

She was recently on stage at a Mumbai event, preparing to sing when she heard the Azaan call and paused her performance out of respect. A video of the incident has been circulating online, with fans applauding her sensitivity. The Lokmat Digital Personality of the Year award winner attended the event on Wednesday evening.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen receiving her award before Siddharth Kannan asked her to sing a few lines. "It feels so nice. No one else deserved this award better than you. Please sing a few lines, just anything. Whatever you have in your heart, just sing those few lines. Your fans are waiting eagerly for you to sing. I have requests saying people won't eat unless Shehnaaz sings," he said.

At first, she contemplated, "Should I sing a yet-to-be-released song?" However, when she was urged to perform, she responded, "No, that won't work. I'll sing a song that's already been released." As she was about to begin, the sound of Azaan, the Muslim call to prayer, was heard, and she paused, bowing her head as a mark of respect. She resumed singing only after the Azaan had ended.

Her fans and admirers flooded the post with comments praising her.

On the work front, Gill will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan, and also in Sajid Khan's 100%.