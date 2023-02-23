Maryam Nawaz blames 'gang of four judges and a general’ for Pakistan's crises

SARGODHA – PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan’s superior judiciary and ex-DG ISI retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for conspiring against party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a party workers convention in Sargodha, she said Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed, former chief justices of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, and serving SC judges Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ijazul Ahsan were the part of the “five-member gang” that is responsible for crises Pakistan is facing today.

Displaying their pictures on screen, she said Imran Khan used to claim that a conspiracy was hatched to topple his governments, but the real conspiracy was plotted against Nawaz Sharif. She remarked that Lt-Gen (r) Faiz was the head of the ‘gang’ who picked the judges to disqualify her father.

She said remnants of Gen Faiz’s era were still present as two judges are part of the bench hearing cases regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the “bench fixing”. While referring to Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said the judges with highest integrity were not made part of the bench.

She said there would be no future of Pakistan if the PTI chief was rescued by the top court’s judges. She alleged that tudges were favoring Imran in cases, giving him opportunities to get bails.

She also mocked the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, saying policemen kept asking the party workers to surrender, but they instead they fled from the spot. Now, they are approaching court for the release of their leader.

Maryam remarked the establishment that was involved in installing Imran had gone home, and the judges favoring him will be exposed.