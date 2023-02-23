Pakistan to host OIC moot on women’s rights at UN next month

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, in its capacity as the chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), will host a one-day conference on rights of women in Islam on March 8 at the UN Headquarters.
The conference will be held under title, “Women in Islam: Understanding the Rights and Identity of Women in the Islamic World” on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a weekly briefing on Thursday.
“The objective of the moot is to bridge the perception-reality gap on the rights of women in Islam and celebrate the experiences and successes of iconic Muslim women,” she said.
The forum will aim to establish an Annual Policy Dialogue on the margins of CSW to address challenges and explore opportunities to advance the role of women role in OIC countries, Baloch said.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson strongly condemned killing of 11 Palestinians by Israeli forces in the West Bank. She said “these brutal attacks that have resulted in killing of innocent civilians in occupied Palestinian territories”.
“Pakistan reiterates full support to the Palestinian people and call for a total withdrawal of Israel from the occupied Arab territories including Jerusalem.”
There should be a restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to exercise self-determination and sovereignty in an independent and viable state of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif, as its capital.
“We also call for a just resolution to the plight of Palestinian refugees in accordance with the General Assembly Resolution, 1943 of 11 December, 1948,” she said.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
