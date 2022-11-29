Pakistan vows to continue supporting Palestine on international solidarity day

06:34 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Pakistan vows to continue supporting Palestine on international solidarity day
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi has vowed to continue supporting the people of Palestine for their legitimate right to self-determination.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he said Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian position based upon internationally recognized terms of reference with East Jerusalem as capital of Palestine.

Alvi said recent episode of the incessant Israeli violence was seen in August this year when it's bombing in Gaza martyred approximately 50 Palestinians including 17 children, and injuries to more than 300.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that this day highlights the extreme sufferings Palestinians have endured under illegal Israeli occupation.

The premier said that Israeli persecution and oppressive actions that find no parallel in contemporary history are emboldened by impunity. He said unresolved Palestinian issue is not just a moral question, but an issue that has implication for global peace. He said Pakistan supports two-state solution as per the UN resolutions.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has reiterated that Pakistan will continue supporting the people of Palestine for their legitimate right to self-determination.

