Man slaughters wife, three daughters in Karachi

07:23 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Man slaughters wife, three daughters in Karachi
Source: Twitter
Share

KARACHI – A man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters in Shamsi Twon area of the port city on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Fawad, also attempted to commit suicide but he has been shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Police told media that they recovered bodies of one woman, 38, and three girls, 16, 12, and 10 from the house, adding that a sharp-edged tool was used for the murder.

Police said that the house was locked from the inside after the incident, which indicates that Fawad had murdered his wife and three daughters.

SSP Korangi said a knife had also been recovered from the crime scene, adding that statements of neighbours and relatives are being recorded to trace the reason behind the brutal act.

The police said they had yet to record Fawad’s statement as he is in critical condition.

Fawad’s mother told media that his son worked as a sales manager at a company, adding that he had not received salary for last four months. 

Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and ... 11:30 AM | 23 May, 2022

A Pakistan national man gunned down his wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in the US state of Texas, ...

More From This Category
Pakistan vows to continue supporting Palestine on ...
06:34 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Farah Gogi sends legal notice to Shahzeb ...
06:23 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Visually impaired student raped by music teacher, ...
05:54 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Pakistan receives $500mn AIIB lifeline amid ...
03:30 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
I am stepping down today but my ‘spiritual ...
03:15 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
High alert issued ahead of snowfall season in ...
02:48 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas turns up the temperature with new bold photoshoot
06:16 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr