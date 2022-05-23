Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in US

A Pakistan national man gunned down his wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in the US state of Texas, it emerged on Monday.

The man’s wife had filed a petition in a court seeking divorce from her husband, reports said.

The woman was going to her job along with her daughter when the enraged husband opened fire on them outside their house. He also gunned down her mother-in-law when she came to save the victims.

According to Express News, the man shot himself after killing the three women.

Texas police said that all the four people belonged to South Asia as they did not reveal their nationality but the Islamic Society Houston claims tha that they were Pakistani nationals.

The victims have been identified as Sadia Manzoor, her daughter Khadija and Inayat Bibi.

Their funeral prayers were offered at the Islamic Society Houston.