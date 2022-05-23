Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in US

09:51 AM | 23 May, 2022
Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in US
Source: File Photo
Share

A Pakistan national man gunned down his wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in the US state of Texas, it emerged on Monday.

The man’s wife had filed a petition in a court seeking divorce from her husband, reports said.

The woman was going to her job along with her daughter when the enraged husband opened fire on them outside their house. He also gunned down her mother-in-law when she came to save the victims.

According to Express News, the man shot himself after killing the three women.

Texas police said that all the four people belonged to South Asia as they did not reveal their nationality but the Islamic Society Houston claims tha that they were Pakistani nationals.

The victims have been identified as Sadia Manzoor, her daughter Khadija and Inayat Bibi.

Their funeral prayers were offered at the Islamic Society Houston.

Student kidnapped by ex-fiancé in Lahore found ... 10:51 PM | 22 May, 2022

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard on Sunday that a girl student, who was abducted in Lahore's Shahdbag ...

More From This Category
Sarah Saeed - Meet the youngest BPS-22 officer of ...
11:21 AM | 23 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz takes notices of bush fires in ...
08:46 AM | 23 May, 2022
Pakistani professor makes it to list of top 100 ...
10:11 PM | 22 May, 2022
Shehbaz warns Imran against 'instigating civil ...
09:01 PM | 22 May, 2022
Is Aamir Liaquat getting ready for fourth ...
07:49 PM | 22 May, 2022
FAKE NEWS: Fact-check shows no Riphah University ...
07:21 PM | 22 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resham slams Imran Khan over sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz
10:38 AM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr