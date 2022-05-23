Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in US
Share
A Pakistan national man gunned down his wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in the US state of Texas, it emerged on Monday.
The man’s wife had filed a petition in a court seeking divorce from her husband, reports said.
The woman was going to her job along with her daughter when the enraged husband opened fire on them outside their house. He also gunned down her mother-in-law when she came to save the victims.
According to Express News, the man shot himself after killing the three women.
Texas police said that all the four people belonged to South Asia as they did not reveal their nationality but the Islamic Society Houston claims tha that they were Pakistani nationals.
The victims have been identified as Sadia Manzoor, her daughter Khadija and Inayat Bibi.
Their funeral prayers were offered at the Islamic Society Houston.
Student kidnapped by ex-fiancé in Lahore found ... 10:51 PM | 22 May, 2022
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard on Sunday that a girl student, who was abducted in Lahore's Shahdbag ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Sarah Saeed - Meet the youngest BPS-22 officer of Pakistan11:21 AM | 23 May, 2022
-
- Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce ...09:51 AM | 23 May, 2022
- Pakistan to face arch-rival India as Hockey Asia Cup 2022 begins in ...09:08 AM | 23 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz takes notices of bush fires in Margalla Hills08:46 AM | 23 May, 2022
- Is Aamir Liaquat getting ready for fourth marriage? Here’s all you ...07:49 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Mira Sethi’s smoking photo goes viral02:35 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Saba Qamar’s new dance video in saree goes viral01:33 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022