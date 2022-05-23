Resham slams Imran Khan over sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Veteran Lollywood actor Resham has joined the celebrities slamming PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan over his sexist remarks against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz during his Multan rally.

Khan created a furore as he took a jibe at the PML-N leader by saying that the way Maryam says his name again and again at her political gatherings, she might end up annoying her husband.

"Someone sent me a clip of Maryam's speech... Maryam took my name repeatedly so passionately that she should be careful… it might annoy her husband," Khan said to a cheering crowd in Multan yesterday.

His comments were widely condemned by Pakistani politicians, celebrities and public.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s objectionable remarks, Reshan wrote Instagram: “This derogatory statement about a woman is issued by a person who had earlier said that dress of a woman attracts men.”

The Sangam star said that the statement made by the PTI chief at a time when underage girls are facing the sexual violence in the country every other day.

She also hit out at the women attending the PTI rallies in flocks, saying that can't these women understand that Imran Khan’s derogatory remarks about Maryam is actually their own insult.