PM Shehbaz reappoints Dr Saeed Akhtar as PKLI chairman

01:40 PM | 23 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz reappoints Dr Saeed Akhtar as PKLI chairman
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Board and reappointed Dr. Saeed Akhtar as Chairman of the institute.

Akhtar, who went back to the US after court proceedings and other issues four years ago, returned to Pakistan at the special request of the prime minister to resume the charge.

The premier chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of PKLI and announced major decisions.

Inspired by the vision of Shehbaz Sharif, Dr. Saeed Akhtar left everything in America and came to Pakistan.

PKLI is the first state-of-the-art and world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad.

The last government subjected this project to political vendetta.

REVEALED: Shocking details of meeting between Dr ... 10:59 PM | 10 Mar, 2019

LAHORE – Today Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI&RC) announced it has conducted its very ...

More From This Category
Pakistan begins nationwide polio immunisation ...
03:51 PM | 23 May, 2022
Govt decides to complete term amid deepening ...
03:45 PM | 23 May, 2022
Man arrested for creating fake account of PM ...
02:50 PM | 23 May, 2022
Sarah Saeed - Meet the youngest BPS-22 officer of ...
01:00 PM | 23 May, 2022
Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and ...
11:30 AM | 23 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz takes notices of bush fires in ...
10:00 AM | 23 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach goes viral 
03:23 PM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr