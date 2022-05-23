PM Shehbaz reappoints Dr Saeed Akhtar as PKLI chairman
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Board and reappointed Dr. Saeed Akhtar as Chairman of the institute.
Akhtar, who went back to the US after court proceedings and other issues four years ago, returned to Pakistan at the special request of the prime minister to resume the charge.
The premier chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of PKLI and announced major decisions.
Inspired by the vision of Shehbaz Sharif, Dr. Saeed Akhtar left everything in America and came to Pakistan.
PKLI is the first state-of-the-art and world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad.
The last government subjected this project to political vendetta.
REVEALED: Shocking details of meeting between Dr ... 10:59 PM | 10 Mar, 2019
LAHORE – Today Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI&RC) announced it has conducted its very ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Pakistan begins nationwide polio immunisation campaign after ...03:51 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Govt decides to complete term amid deepening political, economic ...03:45 PM | 23 May, 2022
-
- Man arrested for creating fake account of PM Shehbaz on Twitter02:50 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Pakistan announce squad for West Indies ODI series02:16 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Resham slams Imran Khan over sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz12:16 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Is Aamir Liaquat getting ready for fourth marriage? Here’s all you ...07:49 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Mira Sethi’s smoking photo goes viral02:35 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022