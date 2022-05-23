PM Shehbaz reappoints Dr Saeed Akhtar as PKLI chairman

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Board and reappointed Dr. Saeed Akhtar as Chairman of the institute.

Akhtar, who went back to the US after court proceedings and other issues four years ago, returned to Pakistan at the special request of the prime minister to resume the charge.

The premier chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of PKLI and announced major decisions.

Inspired by the vision of Shehbaz Sharif, Dr. Saeed Akhtar left everything in America and came to Pakistan.

PKLI is the first state-of-the-art and world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad.

The last government subjected this project to political vendetta.