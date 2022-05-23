Man arrested for creating fake account of PM Shehbaz on Twitter
ISLAMABAD – A man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake account of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and using the handle to spread disinformation.
The development was announced by Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Abubakar Umer on Twitter.
In a tweet, Abubakar said “Dissent is welcome. Disinformation is not. Person behind this account (RameezRajaLive) has been traced & apprehended for impersonating the PM & misleading the people. He confessed it and a case u/s 16, PECA 2016 r/w 419, 505 PPC has been registered.”
Dissent is welcome. Disinformation is not.— Abubakar Umer (@abubakarumer) May 23, 2022
The fake Twitter account, which had more than 30,000 followers, cannot be found on the microblogging website anymore.
Earlier this month, Abubakar was appointed as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's aide on digital media on an honorary basis.
