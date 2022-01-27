Legendary singer Attaullah Esakhelvi thanks fans for UK tour success (DP Exclusive)

Legendary singer and folk icon Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi has reached the zenith of success with his persistence and has been showered with admiration throughout his musical career.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Pakistan, the 70-year-old spilled the beans about his successful UK-wide tour and expressed gratitude to people who still love him and his music.

The Bewafa Tera Muskurana singer admitted that due to the COVID he was unable to meet the fans. However, his fans were loyal and their love for the singer was quite evident as many people flocked in to attend his shows in UK.

Moreover, when asked about overseas Pakistanis' views about PM Imran Khan, Attaullah did not comment given his tour did not include any political angle. Further, he revealed that he often comes and performs in the UK and his fans have always welcomed him.

Talking about rumours of his deteriorating health, Khan said social media users should refrain from spreading fake news as he is well and has performed more than 10 to 12 shows in a month.

When asked about his favourite place to live, Attaullah, who has recorded over 50,000 songs, said that his homeland Pakistan is the best and he has to travel frequently for his fans who live overseas.

In conclusion, Ataullah revealed that he might be planning more shows in July since a world tour planned before that has been cancelled.