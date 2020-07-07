Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi debunks death rumours

Conjecture, conjecture and more conjecture. Seems like gossip is all that people love doing these days.

Whether it's celebrity drama, fashion disasters or false news about prominent personalities passing away, it’s inevitable that everyone who talks, well, talks about other people.

Back in April, rumours about the alleged death of legendary folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi were doing rounds on social media.

However, the musician debunked all rumours by releasing a video message on Facebook. He clarified that he is alive and healthy.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=865266307145299

Esakhelvi thanked his fans for being concerned about him and also requested them to pray for him.

