Web Desk
07:07 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
PIA makes ‘historic’ reduction in local fares
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday decreased the fare for domestic flights for second time in last eight days.

PIA spokesperson has termed it a historic reduction in domestic fares.

“PIA offers an exclusive discount for those who are travelling with hand carry only. Now fly between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad in just Rs.9,572,” the national carrier announced in a tweet.

The discounted fares has been put in effect immediately.

On June 269, PIA announced to reduce fare of all domestic flights amid coronavirus.

Spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that one-way tickets for Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and other cities will be available at minimum price of Rs12,000 including taxes.

The new prices will come into effect from today while all booking offices have been informed in this regard.

On May 16, Pakistan resumed domestic flights after the government eased some of the restrictions imposed to control the spread of the infection.

Initially, domestic flights from five major cities – including capital Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar – were resumed.

In March, Pakistan had imposed a nationwide lockdown, suspending domestic and international flights operations, closing shops and markets.

