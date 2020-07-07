Third group of Pakistan cricket squad fly to England tomorrow

Web Desk
08:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Third group of Pakistan cricket squad fly to England tomorrow
Share

LAHORE - The third group of Pakistan cricket squad comprising Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti will leave here on Wednesday (tomorrow) for England to join the squad in Worcester.

They will also be accompanied by Masseur Malang Ali, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, who joined the team for practice and training, had left the Pakistan squad.

“He has joined the team for training purpose and as the remaining players of the squad are reaching England, Zafar is no more associated with the squad,” he said.

More From This Category
Third group of Pakistan cricket squad fly to ...
08:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on July 13: PCB
10:53 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Pakistan vs England: Schedule of Test, T20I ...
07:48 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Sri Lanka wicket-keeper held over fatal crash
08:21 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
Pakistan secures top slot in Asia, second in ...
06:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
Pakistan's Irfan Mehsud bags 32nd Guinness world ...
10:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali pens a heartfelt birthday note for her mother
11:36 AM | 8 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr