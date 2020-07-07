Third group of Pakistan cricket squad fly to England tomorrow
08:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - The third group of Pakistan cricket squad comprising Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti will leave here on Wednesday (tomorrow) for England to join the squad in Worcester.
They will also be accompanied by Masseur Malang Ali, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, who joined the team for practice and training, had left the Pakistan squad.
“He has joined the team for training purpose and as the remaining players of the squad are reaching England, Zafar is no more associated with the squad,” he said.
