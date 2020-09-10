I’d love to become the first Pakistani artist to collaborate with BTS: Asim Azhar

Renowned singer Asim Azhar recently shared that he wishes to work with the popular South Korean band BTS.

Social media is filled with some entertaining re-edited versions of the BTS’s music videos synchronised with Bollywood and Pakistani songs. Among these renditions was a BTS video merged with Azhar’s Soneya.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Asim shared that he was impressed with the editing and hopes to collaborate with the artists.

I’d love to become the first Pakistani artist to collab with BTS ! Crossing cultures is always beautiful. K-pop is an example of that 🙏🏽 also amazing edit ! https://t.co/pERHuviGVH — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2020

BTS is quite popular among the Pakistani audience and most of them were pretty excited after hearing what Asim has in mind.

Among these fans, singer Hadiqa Kiani is also in full support of Asim’s aspirations.

Yes! Fully support this 🤍 https://t.co/PCR6bd6YNT — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) September 9, 2020

