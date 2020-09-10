I’d love to become the first Pakistani artist to collaborate with BTS: Asim Azhar

02:06 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
Share

Renowned singer Asim Azhar recently shared that he wishes to work with the popular South Korean band BTS.

Social media is filled with some entertaining re-edited versions of the BTS’s music videos  synchronised with Bollywood and Pakistani songs. Among these renditions was a BTS video merged with Azhar’s Soneya.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Asim shared that he was impressed with the editing and hopes to collaborate with the artists. 

“I’d love to become the first Pakistani artist to collaborate with BTS. Crossing cultures is always beautiful. K-pop is an example of that, also amazing edit!” wrote the ‘Tum Tum’ singer.

BTS is quite popular among the Pakistani audience and most of them were pretty excited after hearing what Asim has in mind.

Among these fans, singer Hadiqa Kiani is also in full support of Asim’s aspirations.

“Yes! Fully support this,” she Tweeted.

Would you like to see a collaboration between these young talented individuals? 

Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

No more sexual and domestic violence, we must act now: Mahira Khan
01:41 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

