Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding season

Mahira Khan's business venture Mashion celebrates woman empowerment like no other. Its latest release Mashaadi is the annual wedding guide for all to follow.

Releasing Mashaadi 2020, the Raees superstar collaborated with the Dhoop Kinare legend Marina Khan to revive the concept of companionship that should not be associated with barriers of age and time.

Taking to her Instagram, the superstar gave an insight into the campaign that celebrates love:

"This Mashaadi is special for all of us.. we weren’t even sure how we would pull it off with how the year has been. As usual, we got our in house Mashion girls and our friends together to be part of it. But this wasn’t just special because of the times we were shooting in or that we had a concept we were excited about... we were all just stoked to have The Marina Khan on set!"

Mahira, who has just turned 36, penned down her enthusiasm while sharing it with fans: "I hope you all enjoy this.. I hope we can all celebrate our hearts and the choices it makes."

The clip celebrated love and union in all its glory and Humsafar actress pens her favourite lines:

"There is a line I wrote which Marina delivers - ‘Aaj is dil ne mujhe jeenay ki ijaazat de di’ - that sums up what we wanted to say this Mashaadi.Thank you moltyfoam for being part of mashaadi for another year. A special shout out to @maharizviii who styled us all for this - this is your baby Thank you to all who worked on this with us! "

Celebrating love, togetherness and the reversal of roles filled with endurance, the video is embedded with a beautiful concept of celebrating choice.