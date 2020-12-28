8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses and midwives from across the global
Web Desk
10:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses and midwives from across the global
ISLAMABAD – Eight nurses and midwives from Pakistan have made it to the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders 2020 list.

Only five Indian nurses are mentioned despite India being six times more populous than Pakistan.

The healthcare workers have been acknowledged by Women in Global Health (WGH), which collaborated with the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Population Fund, Nursing Now, International Council of Nurses, and International Confederation of Midwives on the list.

All eight nurses and midwives from Pakistan are faculty or alumni of the Aga Khan University’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, SONAM.

The list recognised 100 nurses and midwives from 43 countries for their contribution to raising healthcare standards across the globe, "especially during these difficult times" of the coronavirus pandemic, a statement issued by the Aga Khan University (AKU) said.

