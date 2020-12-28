8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses and midwives from across the global
Share
ISLAMABAD – Eight nurses and midwives from Pakistan have made it to the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders 2020 list.
Only five Indian nurses are mentioned despite India being six times more populous than Pakistan.
The healthcare workers have been acknowledged by Women in Global Health (WGH), which collaborated with the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Population Fund, Nursing Now, International Council of Nurses, and International Confederation of Midwives on the list.
All eight nurses and midwives from Pakistan are faculty or alumni of the Aga Khan University’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, SONAM.
We're wrapping up Year of the Midwife and the Nurse with a final salute from #ICM President, @FrankaCadee and the respective leaders of our #YONM partners, @WHO, @UNFPA, @NursingNow2020 and @ICNurses.
We ask our global community of #midwives to please share this message widely! pic.twitter.com/aOrRSnsXOf— ICM (@world_midwives) December 21, 2020
The list recognised 100 nurses and midwives from 43 countries for their contribution to raising healthcare standards across the globe, "especially during these difficult times" of the coronavirus pandemic, a statement issued by the Aga Khan University (AKU) said.
- Four KP cops terminated in Amir Tehkalay torture case11:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
-
- GB students arrested for protesting sexual harassment on campus10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- 8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses and midwives from ...10:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding ...09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate first wedding anniversary02:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after ...04:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- 'Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers,’ requests Sarah ...04:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020