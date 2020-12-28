GB students arrested for protesting sexual harassment on campus
Web Desk
10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
GB students arrested for protesting sexual harassment on campus
GILGIT – Two students of Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit Baltistan, have been arrested for protesting against alleged sexual harassment faced by the female students on campus at the hands of the University staff.

Tauseef and Faisal, who were leading this campaign have been arrested under the charges that they are ‘enticing other students.’

Protests were held against the cancellation of scholarships, and rampant harassment of female students in institutions such as Karakoram University.

Activists took to Twitter to condemn the arrest.

Last month, students of the KIU staged a protest demonstration against the alleged sexual harassment of a female student by an employee of the scholarship affairs office.

About 300 students, including females, gathered outside the office of the vice-chancellor and chanted slogans against him and the administration. Dawn News reported.

They demanded protection to the female students from harassment.

