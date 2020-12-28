Four KP cops terminated in Amir Tehkalay torture case
Share
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Monday dismissed four policemen for torturing and humiliating a citizen, Amir Tehkalay, during custody.
A notification issued by SSP Operation states that Ex-SHO Tehkal SI Imran-ud-Din, Constable Tauseef, Constable Naeem and Ex-SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah (Yakkatoot) SI Shehriyar Ahmad have been terminated in the light of the recommendations made by judicial commission.
The commission was formed with Justice Lal Jan Khattak its head after the report about the inhumane act of police official went viral on social media, prompting protests against the department.
All the terminated officials were found guilty in the case by the commission.
Meanwhile CCPO Abbas Ahsan said that such illegal activities would not be tolerated as police department was making efforts to restore public confidence in it.
Police torture case: Six cops including SHO ... 10:37 AM | 29 Feb, 2016
LAHORE (Staff Reporter) – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains has suspended six police officials including ...
- Four KP cops terminated in Amir Tehkalay torture case11:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
-
- GB students arrested for protesting sexual harassment on campus10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- 8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses and midwives from ...10:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding ...09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate first wedding anniversary02:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after ...04:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- 'Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers,’ requests Sarah ...04:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020