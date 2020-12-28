Four KP cops terminated in Amir Tehkalay torture case
Web Desk
11:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Four KP cops terminated in Amir Tehkalay torture case
Share

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Monday dismissed four policemen for torturing and humiliating a citizen, Amir Tehkalay, during custody.

A notification issued by SSP Operation states that Ex-SHO Tehkal SI Imran-ud-Din, Constable Tauseef, Constable Naeem and Ex-SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah (Yakkatoot) SI Shehriyar Ahmad have been terminated in the light of the recommendations made by judicial commission.

The commission was formed with Justice Lal Jan Khattak its head after the report about the inhumane act of police official went viral on social media, prompting protests against the department. 

All the terminated officials were found guilty in the case by the commission.  

Meanwhile CCPO Abbas Ahsan said that such illegal activities would not be tolerated as police department was making efforts to restore public confidence in it. 

Police torture case: Six cops including SHO ... 10:37 AM | 29 Feb, 2016

LAHORE (Staff Reporter) – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains has suspended six police officials including ...

More From This Category
Pakistan hikes eletricity price by 18 paisas/unit
10:43 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses ...
10:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Man kills 7-year-old cousin before raping her in ...
08:43 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
GB students arrested for protesting sexual ...
10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Pakistan extends UK travel restrictions till Jan ...
07:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Farhan Ali Agha takes first step into politics ...
07:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding season
09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr