Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 December 2020
08:20 AM | 29 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,900 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,733 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,491 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Karachi PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Islamabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Peshawar PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Quetta PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Sialkot PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Attock PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Gujranwala PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Jehlum PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Multan PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Bahawalpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Gujrat PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Nawabshah PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Chakwal PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Hyderabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Nowshehra PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Sargodha PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Faisalabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580
Mirpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,580

