Happy birthday Mahira Khan! 5 lesser known facts about Pakistani superstar

Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan is celebrating her 36th birthday today in isolation, since she contracted coronavirus earlier this month.

While she's recovering from the infection, her fans took to her latest Instagram post to wish her a very happy day and early recovery:

Here are some lesser-known facts about Mahira Khan:

1. The Lollywood queen spilled the beans about her love life introducing her rumoured beau Salim Karim. Considering him a blessing in her life, Khan revealed in an interview in Rewind with Samina Peerzada that she is a die-hard romantic.

2. Once a superstar always a superstar, and Khan proves it. The starlet grew up watching Bollywood movies, deciding after watching Madhuri’s performance in Ram Lakhan that she will one day become an actress.

3. The Bin Roye actor shifted to the USA and started studying Chemical Engineering, but felt that the field wasn’t for her and she dropped out of the university. She even opted for psychology but soon realised that acting was her true calling.

4. Mashion, which is an entertainment platform, shot to fame because of obvious affiliation with Mahira Khan and her younger brother Hassan. She further plans on starting her fashion brand as well.

5. Mahira confessed in multiple interviews that her first crush was her Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan, and at that time she was only in sixth grade.