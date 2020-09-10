Sajal Aly slays in black in recent Instagram post

Many of us aspire to have the enviable style that most of our celebs posses.

While some stars stay consistent with their looks, others are always changing it up, and one of our favourite fashionista’s is Pakistani superstar Sajal Aly.

From dramatic looks to inspirational #OOTD's, Sajal’s Instagram is the number-one place to take inspiration from. She doesn't only dominate the entertainment industry with her acting prowess, but her style sense is always on point too.

The ‘Yeh Dil Mera’ actor looks uber hot in the photo she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Sajal epitomises perfection in a black dress with wild hair and intense smokey eyes.

Her post has garnered thousands of likes within no time and fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

On the work front, Sajal Ali was last seen in Alif'. She starred opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi, Kubra Khan and Ahsan Khan in the drama.

