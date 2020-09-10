Five tips for a radiant and glowing complexion

Let’s admit it; we all are more obsessed with a radiant complexion rather than a splurge of makeup. And who doesn’t want beautiful glowing skin? In the daily chores and covering dark spots with makeup, we often forget to take care of our skin. Constant humid exposure and lack of hydration are all that takes to suck out that glow from your face. If you’re here in the same boat, don’t worry; with just a few simple steps and a little routine, you’ll get a permanent glow on your face.

Sweat it out

You may have heard about the great benefits of working out for your body, but might be unaware of its impactful advantages for your skin. Have you noticed that post-exercise glow on your face after that 20-minute jog in the park? A regular workout regime will make that glow permanent, so give it a try!

Use a sunscreen every day

It’s a no brainer if you have don’t incorporate sunscreen and have dull skin. Dark circles and unwanted pigmentation are mostly due to the lack of a good sunscreen. Start using sunscreen and notice the results yourself.

Scrub your face

The accumulation of dead skin cells results in the appearance of a very dull and flaky skin, which literally kills the glow from your face. Get your hands on a good quality exfoliant that can be either physical or chemical. With just one use, you’ll notice a beautiful glow on your skin (but don’t use it more than 2-3 times a week)

Give your face a massage

The importance of a face massage is hugely underrated. Basically, giving your face a good facial massage with a cleanser or oil relaxes your face muscles and boosts the blood circulation bringing both colour and a glow on your face.

Eat healthily

It’s incredibly crucial to eat clean foods since oily and sugary diets tend to make your skin break out. Eating lots of fresh fruits and vegetables detoxifies your skin making it look absolutely luminous. Also, don’t forget to drink lots of water!