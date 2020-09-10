Sana Javed hits 5 million followers on Instagram
Sana Javed finally hit five million followers on Instagram this week.
Wearing unstitched wedding collection from @republicwomenswear much sought after Unstitched Collection-lere De luxe’ 😍🙌🏻🙌🏻 ‼️Prices starting from ONLY PKR 19,950/-‼️PreBooking Online on 30th August at www.republicwomenswear.com and Launching at Retailers Nationwide on ‼️3rd September! ‼️Dont forget to grab your favourites! #republicwomenswear #leredeluxe#UnstitchedbyRWW
The actor shared an adorable click of herself on Instagram to thank her fans for helping her reach the milestone.
"5 Million strong family ???? Thats what we are ! Over the years I have received so much love and respect from my virtual insta family . I would always look forward to hearing from all of you and thrive on your duas and good wishes," wrote Javed.
She continued," Today I want to thank you all and pay my utmost gratitude to you for loving and always appreciating my work and being there for me . Love you all so much ♥️ SJ x."
The actor is very active on social media, often sharing behind-the-screen moments on sets, giving her fans major fashion goals with her impeccable sense of style or simply giving us a sneak peek into her everyday life.
On the work front, Sana was last seen in TV drama Ruswai, opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. She played the role of a gang rape survivor in the serial.
