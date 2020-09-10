Sana Javed hits 5 million followers on Instagram

Sana Javed finally hit five million followers on Instagram this week.

The actor shared an adorable click of herself on Instagram to thank her fans for helping her reach the milestone.

"5 Million strong family ???? Thats what we are ! Over the years I have received so much love and respect from my virtual insta family . I would always look forward to hearing from all of you and thrive on your duas and good wishes," wrote Javed.

She continued," Today I want to thank you all and pay my utmost gratitude to you for loving and always appreciating my work and being there for me . Love you all so much ♥️ SJ x."

The actor is very active on social media, often sharing behind-the-screen moments on sets, giving her fans major fashion goals with her impeccable sense of style or simply giving us a sneak peek into her everyday life.

On the work front, Sana was last seen in TV drama Ruswai, opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. She played the role of a gang rape survivor in the serial.

