04:43 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
Tanveer Awan appointed CEO of Dhabi Group of Companies
 KARACHI - Tanveer Awan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhabi Group of Companies, the company announced this in a press statement issued here on Thursday.  

Mr Awan, former Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal, has 15-year of experience focused on turnarounds and transformations. He has successfully transformed multiple businesses by improving their financial, commercial, and operational performance.

Prior to joining Dhabi Group, Mr Awan worked with Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company and Schlumberger in GCC and Europe.

He earned a master’s degree in engineering (sivilingeniør) from Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim Norway, and an MBA from IMD in Lausanne Switzerland.

Ms Dominique Russo will be departing to address family health issues requiring extensive travel. However, she will continue to assist the Group in ensuring a successful transition. Speaking on the changeover, she commented, “I welcome Tanveer to the group and am confident that his skill set as well as leadership experience will be of tremendous value to Dhabi.”

