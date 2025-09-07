Punjab on high flood alert: Army deployed as rivers threaten millions, 56 dead so far

LAHORE – After India provided new flood-related information to Pakistan, a high-level flood alert has been issued in Punjab. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has been called in to assist after the situation worsened in Jalalpur Peer Wala.

According to a statement from PDMA Punjab, the Indian High Commission has shared information regarding the flood situation, indicating that water flow in the Sutlej River will increase further. There is a high-level flood in the lower streams of Harike and Ferozepur.

PDMA Punjab has issued a high-level flood alert for Harike and Ferozepur, directing local authorities to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

The PDMA spokesperson said that rivers in Punjab remain in a flood situation. At Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej, there is an extreme-level flood with a water flow of 311,000 cusecs. At Sulemanki, the Sutlej has a high-level flood with a flow of 138,000 cusecs. At Marala on the Chenab River, the flow is 84,000 cusecs.

PDMA Punjab added that at Khanki Headworks on the Chenab, there is a low-level flood with a flow of 142,000 cusecs, and at Qadirabad, a low-level flood with 141,000 cusecs. At Head Trimmu, there is an extreme-level flood with a flow of 543,000 cusecs.

According to the statement, the Ravi River at Jusur has a low-level flood with a flow of 56,000 cusecs, at Shahdara a high-level flood with 93,000 cusecs, at Balloki Headworks an extreme-level flood with 148,000 cusecs, and at Head Sidhnai a high-level flood with 91,000 cusecs.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed said there is a risk of extreme-level floods in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers in Punjab until September 9, with unusual increases in river flows due to rainfall in upper areas.

He added that, under the Chief Minister’s instructions, all relevant departments are on alert, and all resources are being mobilized to protect citizens’ lives and property.

According to reports, the CPO Multan stated that due to worsening conditions in Jalalpur Peer Wala, the Pakistan Army’s assistance has been requested. Fourteen army boats, eight Rescue 1122 boats, and five private boats by the police are involved in rescue operations, totaling 27 boats actively rescuing victims.

Reports also said that at Mauza Bett Malanwali, several settlements were submerged after a flood embankment broke overnight. Men, women, and children are trapped in the floodwaters, with hundreds climbing trees to save themselves. Families of the victims have appealed for assistance.

Earlier, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that due to heavy rainfall, the Gujrat district has faced an emergency situation for the past 24 hours, with all machinery working to drain water.

Speaking to media in Lahore, he said that the tenth monsoon spell will continue in the province until September 9, bringing ongoing rainfall.

He reported a tragic incident in Jalalpur Peer Wala, where a boat sank, resulting in the deaths of a 70-year-old woman and four children.

He added that Rescue 1122 boats have completed 25,146 trips across Punjab so far, rescuing ten people on site yesterday.

The Chief Minister of Punjab took notice of the incident, and the district administration arranged the victims’ burial as per his instructions. Financial aid for the affected family will be provided within 24 hours.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia said that Gujrat has faced an emergency for the past 24 hours, and machinery from all agencies is working to drain water. Roads including Railway Road and Shah Jahangir have been cleared and reopened, while water remains at Jinnah Chowk and Katchery Road, which will be cleared in the next 22 hours.

He noted that the water situation in all three rivers has improved. The rising trend in the Sutlej has stopped, while conditions at Ganda Singh remain the same. Head Sidhnai has 91,000 cusecs, and the second flood from Head Marala has reached Head Trimmu, with a flow of 583,000 cusecs, expected to exceed 595,000 cusecs in the next 12–18 hours.

Water at Head Mohammadwala is decreasing, with the situation in Multan expected to remain the same for at least the next 72 hours. Incoming water may cause further issues. At Head Panjnad, water levels are rising, exceeding 500,000 cusecs at Alipur, and expected to surpass 600,000 cusecs.

DG PDMA said that 25 districts in Punjab are currently affected, impacting over 4.15 million people.

Relief camps house 60,000–70,000 people, providing food and basic facilities. About 195,000 people have received medical services across 500 medical camps. Over 2.02 million people have been relocated to safe areas. So far, 56 people have died due to flooding in Punjab.