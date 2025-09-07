‘Don’t rush into Marriage after 25’, Shoaib Malik tells Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Malik shared his advice for young people about marriage, saying one should focus on self-improvement rather than rushing into marriage after age of 25.

The all-rounder appeared on show “Hasna Mana Hai”, where he reflected on his career and personal life. The father of one recounted that his cricket journey began at the age of 14, when former captain Imran Khan noticed his talent during a camp and recommended him for team selection.

He also shared memorable moment from his early days in Sri Lanka, where former cricketer Javed Miandad mentored him in batting, recognizing his potential beyond bowling.

On topic of marriage, Malik advised that marrying before the age of 25 is commendable, in line with Islamic teachings encouraging early marriage. He however stressed that after 25, men should not rush and should focus on personal growth. He suggested that if marriage does not happen by 25, it is better to wait until after 30.

Shoaib Malik’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. His first marriage was with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. After their separation, he tied the knot with actress Sana Javed in 2024.