Shoaib Malik’s sisters expose shocking truth behind his divorce

The long-speculated divorce between Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken a new turn as Shoaib Malik’s sisters have made startling revelations regarding their separation.

The couple’s marital troubles had been a topic of discussion since 2022, but on January 20, 2024, Shoaib Malik stunned fans across Pakistan and India by publicly announcing his marriage to actress Sana Javed. This revelation sparked a wave of criticism on social media.

While Shoaib and Sana’s wedding made headlines, Sania Mirza’s father confirmed in an interview with the Indian media that Sania had initiated the divorce by seeking ‘Khula’ (a legal form of divorce initiated by the wife under Islamic law). Although many fans initially refused to believe the news, the release of Shoaib Malik’s wedding pictures left no doubt about the end of his 13-year marriage with Sania.

Shoaib Malik’s Sisters Speak Out

Recent reports circulating in Indian media claim that Shoaib Malik’s sisters have disclosed significant details about his divorce from Sania Mirza. They expressed their concern over the separation and confirmed that no family members attended Shoaib’s second wedding.

According to these reports, Shoaib Malik’s sisters revealed that Sania Mirza was deeply unhappy with Shoaib’s alleged extramarital affairs. Despite ignoring the issues for a long time, she ultimately decided to end the marriage.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Debate

The revelations from Shoaib Malik’s sisters have reignited discussions about the high-profile separation, leaving fans divided over the controversy surrounding the former couple. While some sympathize with Sania Mirza’s decision, others continue to debate the circumstances that led to the end of their marriage.