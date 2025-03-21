Balochistan: Blast in Bolan Pass targets vehicle carrying Ramadan aid

A powerful explosion occurred near a Levies Force vehicle in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, officials confirmed on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to sources, the Levies vehicle was transporting relief packages for Ramadan when the blast took place in the Machh City area of Bolan Pass. The explosion caused panic in the vicinity, but the vehicle and its occupants remained unharmed.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, security forces and law enforcement agencies swiftly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area and collecting forensic evidence. An investigation has been launched to determine the nature and motive behind the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far, while security has been tightened in the region to prevent further incidents.