Sania Alam becomes first Pakistani woman to win UK’s ‘Brain of the Year’ award

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s brilliant woman Sania Alam has become the first woman from the South Asian country to be honoured with the 'Brain of the Year' award by a UK-based organisation.
Alam shared the achievement on Twitter stating: “I am honored to be declared ‘Brain of the Year 2023/2024’ by Brain Trust U.K. for my services in the field of education and for playing a vital role in unlocking the potential of the human brain”.
I am honored to be declared ‘Brain of the Year 2023/2024’ by Brain Trust U.K. for my services in the field of education and for playing a vital role in unlocking the potential of the human brain.— Sania Alam (@SaniaAlamIHMD) February 6, 2023
#BrainOfTheYear #SaniaAlam pic.twitter.com/ghnD9NYAEO
The British organisation 'Brain Trust' announces the 'Brain of the Year Award' every year for intelligent, talented and outstanding individuals in the field of education. It also conducts test for the nomination of this award.
This year men and women from 15 countries participated in the competition while the Sania Alam managed to win the prestigious award. She has been honoured for her role in improving global mental literacy and improving the higher education system.
Brain Trust Chairman Raymond Kane presented the award to Alam at a prestigious ceremony held in London. Earlier, this award had been given to Pakistani writer Anees Arif.
Last year, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif awarded Sania Alam with the Youth Excellence Award, while in 2021, she has also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American President Joe Biden and he is also holder of Guinness World Record holder.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/power-tariff-surge-gets-cabinet-s-nod-ahead-of-virtual-talks-with-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.