Search

Pakistan

Sania Alam becomes first Pakistani woman to win UK’s ‘Brain of the Year’ award

08:40 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Sania Alam becomes first Pakistani woman to win UK’s ‘Brain of the Year’ award
Source: @SaniaAlamIHMD (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s brilliant woman Sania Alam has become the first woman from the South Asian country to be honoured with the 'Brain of the Year' award by a UK-based organisation.

Alam shared the achievement on Twitter stating: “I am honored to be declared ‘Brain of the Year 2023/2024’ by Brain Trust U.K. for my services in the field of education and for playing a vital role in unlocking the potential of the human brain”.

The British organisation 'Brain Trust' announces the 'Brain of the Year Award' every year for intelligent, talented and outstanding individuals in the field of education. It also conducts test for the nomination of this award.

This year men and women from 15 countries participated in the competition while the Sania Alam managed to win the prestigious award. She has been honoured for her role in improving global mental literacy and improving the higher education system.

Brain Trust Chairman Raymond Kane presented the award to Alam at a prestigious ceremony held in London.  Earlier, this award had been given to Pakistani writer Anees Arif.

Last year, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif awarded Sania Alam with the Youth Excellence Award, while in 2021, she has also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American President Joe Biden and he is also holder of Guinness World Record holder.

Pakistani student gets highest score in ACCA exam, named for global award

Pakistan

Another Pakistani plane carrying relief aid reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye

09:22 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Army rescues nine-year-old trapped under rubble for 102 hours in quake-hit Turkiye

08:16 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims in US

05:53 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Pakistani figures mourn the demise of Amjad Islam Amjad

02:14 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Two Pakistani troops martyred in IED blast in Balochistan's Kahlu

06:10 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Pakistani literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78 

12:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sania Alam becomes first Pakistani woman to win UK’s ‘Brain of ...

08:40 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271 273
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.3 73.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.

In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.

Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/power-tariff-surge-gets-cabinet-s-nod-ahead-of-virtual-talks-with-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: