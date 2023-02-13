Sania Alam becomes first Pakistani woman to win UK’s ‘Brain of the Year’ award

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s brilliant woman Sania Alam has become the first woman from the South Asian country to be honoured with the 'Brain of the Year' award by a UK-based organisation.

Alam shared the achievement on Twitter stating: “I am honored to be declared ‘Brain of the Year 2023/2024’ by Brain Trust U.K. for my services in the field of education and for playing a vital role in unlocking the potential of the human brain”.

The British organisation 'Brain Trust' announces the 'Brain of the Year Award' every year for intelligent, talented and outstanding individuals in the field of education. It also conducts test for the nomination of this award.

This year men and women from 15 countries participated in the competition while the Sania Alam managed to win the prestigious award. She has been honoured for her role in improving global mental literacy and improving the higher education system.

Brain Trust Chairman Raymond Kane presented the award to Alam at a prestigious ceremony held in London. Earlier, this award had been given to Pakistani writer Anees Arif.

Last year, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif awarded Sania Alam with the Youth Excellence Award, while in 2021, she has also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American President Joe Biden and he is also holder of Guinness World Record holder.