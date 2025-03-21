Traffic police unveil plan for Youm-e-Ali procession on March 22

Karachi traffic police have announced a comprehensive traffic management plan for the central Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession, scheduled for Saturday, March 22, in observance of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The main congregation will take place at Nishtar Park on the 21st of Ramadan, followed by the central procession, which will commence at 1:00 PM. To facilitate smooth movement and minimize congestion, M.A. Jinnah Road will be closed to regular traffic from Guru Mandir to Tower, with alternative routes designated for commuters.

The procession will begin at Nishtar Park and pass through key points, including Numaish, M.A. Jinnah Road, Sea Breeze, and Empress Market in Saddar. It will then proceed via Saddar Regal and Tibet Centre, rejoining M.A. Jinnah Road and concluding at Hussainia Imambargah in Kharadar via Bolton Market.

Alternative Routes for Traffic

Vehicles from Nazimabad should take Lasbela Chowk and Nishtar Road towards Garden.

Traffic from Liaquatabad can proceed via Teen Hatti, Lasbela Chowk, and Central Jail.

Motorists from Hasan Square should use Kashmir Road towards Society Light Signal to reach PP Chowrangi.

Vehicles on Jail Flyover will be diverted to Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road.

Traffic on Shahrah-e-Quaideen heading towards Numaish will be redirected to Kashmir Road via Society Light Signal.

Commuters from Jamshed Road to Guru Mandir can take Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

Karachi traffic police have advised motorists to plan their travel in advance and follow official instructions to avoid disruptions during the procession.