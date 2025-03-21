Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Traffic police unveil plan for Youm-e-Ali procession on March 22

Traffic Police Unveil Plan For Youm E Ali Procession On March 22

Karachi traffic police have announced a comprehensive traffic management plan for the central Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession, scheduled for Saturday, March 22, in observance of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The main congregation will take place at Nishtar Park on the 21st of Ramadan, followed by the central procession, which will commence at 1:00 PM. To facilitate smooth movement and minimize congestion, M.A. Jinnah Road will be closed to regular traffic from Guru Mandir to Tower, with alternative routes designated for commuters.

The procession will begin at Nishtar Park and pass through key points, including Numaish, M.A. Jinnah Road, Sea Breeze, and Empress Market in Saddar. It will then proceed via Saddar Regal and Tibet Centre, rejoining M.A. Jinnah Road and concluding at Hussainia Imambargah in Kharadar via Bolton Market.

Alternative Routes for Traffic

  • Vehicles from Nazimabad should take Lasbela Chowk and Nishtar Road towards Garden.
  • Traffic from Liaquatabad can proceed via Teen Hatti, Lasbela Chowk, and Central Jail.
  • Motorists from Hasan Square should use Kashmir Road towards Society Light Signal to reach PP Chowrangi.
  • Vehicles on Jail Flyover will be diverted to Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road.
  • Traffic on Shahrah-e-Quaideen heading towards Numaish will be redirected to Kashmir Road via Society Light Signal.
  • Commuters from Jamshed Road to Guru Mandir can take Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

Traffic Police Unveil Plan For Youm E Ali Procession On March 22

Karachi traffic police have advised motorists to plan their travel in advance and follow official instructions to avoid disruptions during the procession.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search