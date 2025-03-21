Who was Ranbir Kapoor’s first wife? Actor’s surprising confession

Indian superstar Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed a shocking fact that left his fans in disbelief—his “first wife” isn’t Alia Bhatt.

During an interview, Ranbir playfully recalled an unusual fan encounter, saying, “I wouldn’t call her the strangest fan because that sounds negative, but I remember a girl who once showed up at my house. I had never met her, but my security guard told me she arrived with a priest and ‘married’ my gate.”

He added, “Where I lived with my parents, the gate had a tilak and flowers placed on it. I was out of town then, and when I returned, I found out about this. To this day, I haven’t met my ‘first wife,’ but I hope I do someday.”

The revelation, made ahead of Alia Bhatt’s pre-birthday celebration, sparked curiosity among fans. On the other hand, Alia has always spoken highly of Ranbir, calling him “a simple and kind-hearted person” and expressing her admiration for him.

Ranbir and Alia married in April 2022, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor, was born in November 2024. While their love story remains one of Bollywood’s most adored, Ranbir’s humorous take on his “first marriage” has only added another layer to his charm.