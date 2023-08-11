Cross-border love chronicles of Seema & Sachin sparks cinematic tale; audition clip goes viral

A captivating viral video circulating on social media captures the presence of Seema Haider, who recently sought refuge in India, as she embarks on an audition for a cinematic venture. The footage unveils Haider engaging in a screen test alongside a male actor, their intertwined dialogues echoing through the scenes, interwoven with a heartfelt telephone conversation.

The tapestry of dialogues woven throughout the cinematic narrative delicately teases out a theme of love's ability to dismantle the confines of religious and territorial boundaries. These lines, delivered with poignant conviction, stand as a testament to the promotion of Pakistan's foundational concept of the two-nation theory.

In a striking moment, her character ardently professes, "My love for you knows no bounds. The walls erected by religion and borders hold no dominion over our devotion. My sole concern lies with our children."

Stepping into the role of Sachin, the male protagonist, the actor offers words of solace, assuring Seema Haider, "These children are not merely yours, but a shared legacy binding us both. Break free from the shackles of Ghulam Haider's grasp. The era of waiting has reached its end." The scene crescendos with Sachin Jayashree Ram's resolute declaration, a line that finds its echo in Seema's own voice.

Of equal significance, Indian filmmaker Amit Jhani extends an artistic hand to Seema Haider, inviting her to partake in his opus "From Karachi to Noida," an opulent Roman-themed creation inspired by the love saga of Seema and Sachin.

However, the artistic endeavour has been tinged with turmoil as producer Amit Jhani finds himself ensnared in a web of threats emanating from a Hindu extremist faction named "Bajrang Dal." Reports suggest that the group, led by Monu Mannish, has issued dire ultimatums to Jhani, vehemently opposing the involvement of Seema Haider, a Pakistani by origin, in the upcoming film.

In a decisive move, Jhani files a formal complaint with law enforcement, recounting a disturbing episode wherein he was confronted by Monu Mannish through a WhatsApp call. In this unsettling communication, Mannish explicitly warns against the participation of Seema Haider from Pakistan in the cinematic endeavour.

Notably, the backstory of Seema unfolds as a tapestry woven from complex emotions and daring decisions. Formerly known as Ghulam Haider, she was wedded to a Karachi denizen, bearing the mantle of motherhood for four cherished offspring. The tendrils of affection reached across borders, entwining her heart with Sachin, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, India, in the immersive realm of PUBG. In her quest to unite with her beloved and the precious children she nurtures, Seema Haider undertook a clandestine journey, traversing the pathways of Nepal to find sanctuary in India.

